Man riding electric cycle dies in crash on Northwest side

A man riding an electric cycle died after crashing into another vehicle on Tucson's north-west side, Tuesday, April 22.

According to a news release from Pima County Sheriff's Department, 51-year-old Travis Bell was riding the cycle along West Camino Desierto, near North Paseo Del Norte, early Tuesday evening when he attempted to pass a car leaving a driveway.

The department's investigation found that Bell was hit by the car, throwing him from the electric bike.

Deputies attempted medical care, the news release said, but Bell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.