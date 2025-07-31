Man rescued on Mt. Lemmon trail by Army Reserve officers on hike

Two Army Reserve officers and a civilian rescued a hiker along a trail near Mt. Lemmon, Saturday.

Captains Eric Adams and Jack Daily, were taking a hike with Adams' college friend, Richie Ingle, when they came across a man and woman on the same trail. According to the Army website, the man was leaning against a tree, disoriented and unable to walk or sit without help.

They provided water to the man and transmitted their coordinates to 911 dispatchers. They then helped the man get down the trail, working with emergency responders to complete the rescue.

According to the Army website, the dehydrated man said he had already walked 15 miles with no water source.

After completing the rescue, the group finished their hike, the website said.