Man rescued from ledge of Baboquivari Mountains

A man was rescued from the Baboquivari Mountains by helicopter, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

A Guatemalan citizen was seen on the mountain last Tuesday and was in need of help.

Several law enforcement agencies, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine Operations, airlifted the 30-year-old man from the mountain's ledge.

With assistance from @CBPAMO, Tucson Sector BORSTAR and Three Points Station agents rescued a Guatemalan citizen in the Baboquivari Mountains last Tuesday, extracting the 30-year-old man off a treacherous ledge. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/2EWzIy975c — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) October 10, 2022