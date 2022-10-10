Watch Now
Man rescued from ledge of Baboquivari Mountains

Posted at 1:15 PM, Oct 10, 2022
A man was rescued from the Baboquivari Mountains by helicopter, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

A Guatemalan citizen was seen on the mountain last Tuesday and was in need of help.

Several law enforcement agencies, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine Operations, airlifted the 30-year-old man from the mountain's ledge.

