Man rescued from ledge of Baboquivari Mountains

A man was rescued from the Baboquivari Mountains by helicopter, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
A Guatemalan citizen was seen on the mountain last Tuesday and was in need of help.
Several law enforcement agencies, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine Operations, airlifted the 30-year-old man from the mountain's ledge.
#SavingLives— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) October 10, 2022
With assistance from @CBPAMO, Tucson Sector BORSTAR and Three Points Station agents rescued a Guatemalan citizen in the Baboquivari Mountains last Tuesday, extracting the 30-year-old man off a treacherous ledge. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/2EWzIy975c
——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.