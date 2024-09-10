Man located with life-threatening injuries after reports of aggravated assault on east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A female suspect was located early Monday after reports of an aggravated assault at an eastside apartment complex, according to Tucson Police.

TPD says reports of an aggravated assault came in just before 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on the 8600 block of Old Spanish Trail, where they say they found an adult man with 'sharp-force trauma.' The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to TPD.

According to TPD, the suspect is an adult woman. She was also transported with non-life threatening injuries.

TPD says the investigation is underway. KGUN 9 will update this article if more information is made available.

