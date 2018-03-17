Man kills person at California mall, wounds self

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a man shot and killed someone at a Southern California mall and then turned the gun on himself.

Ventura County fire Capt. Steve Swindle says the shooter was wounded Saturday and taken to a hospital.

Swindle says there's no threat to the public, but firefighters opened up a nearby fire station as a safety zone for shoppers.

The shooting occurred at The Oaks mall in the city of Thousand Oaks, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Los Angeles.