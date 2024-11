TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department announced that a 23-year-old man died after being ejected from his vehicle after a single-vehicle rollover accident.

Investigations conclude Emiliano Sanchez "was traveling south on Mission Road in a 2002 GMC Sierra at a high rate of speed when he lost control, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and overturn."

PCSD says the investigation remains ongoing.