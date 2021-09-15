Man killed in shooting near Grant and Dodge, TPD investigating

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for information on a shooting that happened on Sept. 13, near Dodge and Grant.

According to a news release, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2500 block of N. Dodge Blvd. just before 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers learned a man identified as 25-year-old Vincent Nicholas Sullivan was transported to a local hospital with injuries from the incident. He was pronounced deceased soon after.

Detectives learned that Sullivan was involved in a confrontation in the complex's parking lot prior to the shooting.

There are no suspects at this time, according to TPD. If you have any information, you're asked to call 88-CRIME.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

