Man killed in fight near Reid Park, police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person is dead after a fight broke out on 22nd Street just south of Reid Park Tuesday evening, police say.

According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, officers first received a report of a fight on the 3100 block of East 22nd Street at around 7:45 p.m. When they got to the scene, they found a man — identified as 43-year-old Jesus Camacho — with obvious signs of trauma.

Police helped the Camacho until medics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they believe Camacho got into a verbal fight with someone he knew, then things got physical.

No one has been arrested in connection with the crime, and police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

This is the 74th homicide so far this year, police say. There were 46 in all of 2020.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

