Man killed after going on property unannounced, firing shot

CHINO VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a man was fatally shot in Chino Valley after he drove a pickup truck onto a property unannounced, became stuck in a garden area and fired at least one gunshot.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the 59-year-old man was killed Saturday night after two men returned fire.

No arrests have been made.

The agency says self-defense is a factor in the investigation.

Prosecutors will ultimately decide whether any criminal charges will be filed from the shooting death.

The identity of the man who died hasn't yet been publicly released.

 

