Man involved in ATV crash on Southside dies in hospital

A 62-year-old man involved in an ATV crash on Tucson's south side Monday died from his injuries in hospital on Wednesday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, Rosendo Solis-Ochoa was traveling northbound on South Creeger Road, just east of South Nogales Highway, alongside other ATV riders at around noon.

As he approached East Old Vail Connection Road, Solis-Ochoa lost control while trying to turn eastbound. He struck multiple mailboxes before rolling over, the news release said.

Solis-Ochoa was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the news release said.

Solis-Ochoa was transported to Banner University Medical Center where he died from his injuries on Wednesday.