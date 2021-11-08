Man injured near 24th Street, police investigating

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One man was injured in Tucson Monday morning, police say.
Officers responded to the 900 block of W. 24th Street, near Santa Cruz Lane at around 11:44 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found a man with injuries at the scene. Police say it is unclear if the injuries are gunshot-related.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No further details were immediately released.
