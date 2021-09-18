Man injured in stabbing near Speedway and Magnolia, police investigating

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One man has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Tucson Friday evening, police say.

Tucson Police officers responded to the area of 5100 block of E. Speedway Boulevard, near Magnolia Avenue at around 8 p.m. for a report of a stabbing, police say.

Upon arrival, the adult male victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, at least one suspect has been detained, police say

An investigation is underway.

