TUCSON, Ariz. - One man was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting on the west side Wednesday night.

Tucson Police say the incident happened near Speedway and Greasewood. All officers are okay.

Police are at the scene.

TPD is working an officer involved shooting in the 1300 block of N Falcon Ridge. Officers are ok. 1 adult male was transported to a local hospital. Media staging at Falcon Ridge/Speedway. PIO enroute ETA 40 min. pic.twitter.com/Exuysbpw3q — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) April 5, 2018

