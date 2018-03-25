Man in hospital after house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. - Firefighters responded to reports of a laundry room on fire at a home in the 900 block of West Drexel Rd. Saturday night.

According to a press release from TFD, a woman heard the laundry room door rattling like someone was trying to get in. When her husband went to open the door he was met with "a wall of fire". He then had his wife leave the house as he attempted to put out the flames.

Firefighters arrived and were able to control the fire in 19 minutes. No firefighters were injured.

The husband and wife were found outside the home. The man was treated on scene and later transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.