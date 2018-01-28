Man in hospital after drive-by shooting

Brandi Walker
3:11 PM, Jan 28, 2018
2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. - A man was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after he was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting.

Sgt. Pete Dugan with Tucson Police said the man was sitting on a bus bench near 36th St. and Plummer Ave. when a vehicle drove by and a suspect or suspects fired multiple rounds at the man.

The man is in the hospital but has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the shooting is gang-related.

The TPD Gang Unit is investigating the scene.

No one is in custody at this time.

