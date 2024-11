TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Tucson's westside, according to Tucson Police Department.

TPD says officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1400 block of North Hualpai Road, just north of Speedway near the Loop, a little before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. The injured man was found and transported to a hospital.

Police say details are still limited but an investigation is underway.