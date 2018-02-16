Man has serious injuries after hit and run near Tucson and Broadway

TUCSON, Ariz. - A man has serious injuries after a hit and run collision Thursday night on Tucson Blvd. north of 10th St.

Tucson Blvd. has been closed just north of Broadway Blvd. from 8th St. to 10th St.

Use alternate routes.

An officer at the scene told KGUN 9 On Your Side that the man was in the crosswalk when he was hit. He has since been taken to the hospital.

Tucson Police are investigating this hit and run. If you have any information all 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME. You may remain anonymous.

TPD is investigating a serious injury hit & run collision involving an adult male pedestrian on Tucson Blvd north of 10th street. Tucson between 10th & 8th is CLOSED. If you have info call 911 or 88CRIME pic.twitter.com/F8aVThF4Ya — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) February 16, 2018

