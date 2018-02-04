Man has life-threatening injuries after crash in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. - A man has life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash in midtown Saturday night.

Tucson police say the Dodge Blvd. between Bermuda St. and Flower St. will be closed for several hours.

Use alternate routes.

TPD detectives are working a 2 car collision on Dodge between Bermuda & Flower. 1 adult male has life-threatening injuries. The road will be closed for several hours pic.twitter.com/xelbErBhl5 — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) February 4, 2018

