Man has life-threatening injuries after crash in midtown

Brandi Walker
9:18 PM, Feb 3, 2018
A man has life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash in midtown Saturday night.

TUCSON, Ariz. - A man has life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash in midtown Saturday night.

Tucson police say the Dodge Blvd. between Bermuda St. and Flower St. will be closed for several hours.

Use alternate routes.

