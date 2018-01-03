Man gives his waiter a car

In Houston, Texas, one man is starting 2018 by inspiring others.

Edward Pollard decided to give his favorite waiter a car. He says the waiter frequently serves him at a restaurant across from his work office.

Pollard says he would often see the man sitting at a bus stop after work. That's when he decided to get his extra car detailed to look new. He posted a video on Facebook and gave the extra car to the waiter.

He hopes by sharing the story of what he did, he will inspire others to do simple things every day in the New Year.