Man gets life prison sentence for 2004 homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. - A man convicted in absentia for a homicide in Tucson 14 years ago has been sentenced to life in prison.

A Pima County Superior Court spokeswoman confirmed to KGUN9 that 60-year-old Francisco Baez Fuentes was sentenced Monday.

Prosecutors say Fuentes killed 29-year-old Daniel Pacheco, whose body was found near Old Vail Road in 2004.

Fuentes fled before his trial was over and spent more than a decade on the run.

He was arrested in Mexico by federal agents in October 2017 and returned to Arizona.

