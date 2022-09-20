Man from Mexico pleads guilty to assaulting Customs and Border Protection officer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man from Mexico pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer and will be sentenced on Jan. 6, 2023, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office.
On March 24, 2020, Cesar Alejandro Avendano-Soto, 21, had an argument with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer at the DeConcini Port of Entry.
During the struggle, Avendano-Soto threw the officer to the ground and injured him, continued the press release.
Assaulting a federal officer can lead to a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $250,000.
