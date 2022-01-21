Man found dead with obvious signs of trauma near Wetmore, homicide investigation underway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One man is dead after being found with obvious signs of trauma in Tucson Friday, police say.

Officers responded to the 800 block of E Wetmore Road, near 1st Avenue at around 9 a.m. for a report of a request for police, according to TPD. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with obvious signs of trauma.

The victim did die from his injuries. Police have not confirmed what the injuries or how they were sustained.

A homicide investigation is underway.

