Man found dead in Scottsdale canal was accidental drowning

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a 23-year-old man whose body was found in a Scottsdale canal in July apparently was intoxicated and drove a rented scooter into the water.

Scottsdale police said Wednesday that Robert “Bobby” Cuillo’s death has been ruled an accidental drowning by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office. They say the medical examiner’s report showed that Cuillo’s blood alcohol level was above the legal limit for operating a motor vehicle.

His body was found July 19, two days after he was reported missing. Police were able to acquire the GPS and tracking information from the scooter Cuillo rented through his phone.

