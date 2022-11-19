Man found dead at Rudy Garcia Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One man was found dead at Rudy Garcia Park but details are limited, according to Tucson Police Department (TPD).

Before 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, Operations Divisions South officers received calls about shots fired on South Nogales Highway.

Once on location, officers found a man who was immediately pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no word on any suspects.