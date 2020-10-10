Man faces second-degree murder charges after deadly midtown shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police have arrested a man involved in a deadly shooting that happened near midtown October 1.

Police say officers were called to the area of 2522 N. Estrella Avenue around 11:40 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man in the driver seat of a vehicle at the home.

The man appeared to have obvious signs of gunshot trauma, and officers began to render aid, according to TPD. Tucson Fire medics arrived and continued to render aid, but shortly after medics arrived he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 37-year-old Curtis Michael Fanning. Next of kin was notified.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation where it was learned that Fanning and 50-year-old Robert Anthony Fimbrez were involved in verbal fight weeks prior at the same house.

Police say Fanning and his girlfriend were at the home, with other individuals, including Fimbrez when another fight broke out between the two men.

According to witnesses, both men presented handguns and exchanged gunfire, where Fanning was shot. Fimbrez then fled and wasn't found by police.

Police say witnesses did identify Fimbrez as the homicide suspect. A warrant was then issued for his arrest.

On October 9, police found Fimbrez in the 1300 block of W. St. Mary’s Road where he was taken into custody.

After interviewing Fimbrez, he was booked into Pima County Jail.

He is being held on a charge of second-degree murder.