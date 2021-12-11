Watch
Man faces prosecution after attempting to smuggle migrants, suspected fentanyl

Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector/Twitter
A U.S. citizen is facing prosecution after attempting to smuggle migrants and drugs.
Posted at 4:34 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 18:34:13-05

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — A U.S. citizen is facing prosecution after attempting to smuggle migrants and drugs.

Border Patrol agents, just east of Douglas, stopped a vehicle after seeing the driver, a U.S. citizen throw a bag that contained crystal meth and suspected fentanyl out of the window, according to CBP. During the stop, agents found ten migrants being smuggled.

