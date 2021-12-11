Man faces prosecution after attempting to smuggle migrants, suspected fentanyl

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — A U.S. citizen is facing prosecution after attempting to smuggle migrants and drugs.

Border Patrol agents, just east of Douglas, stopped a vehicle after seeing the driver, a U.S. citizen throw a bag that contained crystal meth and suspected fentanyl out of the window, according to CBP. During the stop, agents found ten migrants being smuggled.

Don't be a #litterbug!

