Man faces murder charges after striking, killing man with vehicle on 12th Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a homicide that happened on 12th Avenue Friday afternoon.

An officer was in the area of the 4000 block of S. 12th Ave. around 3:20 p.m. and was waved down by bystanders who reported a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle, according to TPD. More officers and Tucson Fire medics were called to the scene, where an injured pedestrian was found in a parking lot at 4010 S. 12th Ave.

The pedestrian was then taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police say. Shortly after arriving at Banner, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

Police identified the pedestrian as 37-year-old Armando Rene Padilla. Next of kin was notified.

Detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation, where it was learned that Padilla and two relatives were at a smoke shop in the 3900 block of S. 12th Ave., while at the shop, Padilla and a other man became involved in a verbal argument, according to TPD.

Police say during the argument, the other man "got into a Chevrolet Tahoe and attempted to strike Mr. Padilla and his family members"

After, the Tahoe left the parking lot heading on to S. 12th Ave., colliding with a passenger vehicle that was traveling northbound, according to TPD. The driver of the passenger vehicle reported minor injuries.

Police say Padilla and his two family members then ran from the Tahoe traveling south west across S. 12th Ave., during which, Padilla ran approximately 500 feet south west into the parking lot of 4010 S. 12th Ave.

The Tahoe then chased after Padilla, ultimately striking him in the parking lot, according to TPD. The Tahoe then fled the scene.

Police say one of the family members found the Tahoe nearby and informed officers.

The incident was captured by security cameras on 12th Ave. police say.

Later, officers found the driver of the Tahoe at a home in the 400 block of W. District Street. Police say the driver is identified as 28-year-old Fernando Rene Borquez.

After a search warrant was obtained and additional interviews were conducted, Borquez is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and leaving the scene/fatal collision, police say. He is being held in the Pima County jail.

No further details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.