Man escapes from Tucson prison camp

Posted at 4:26 PM, Mar 22, 2024
A 36-year-old man escaped Friday morning from a minimum security satellite camp adjacent to the United States Penitentiary in Tucson.

Javier Omar Durazo-Miranda was discovered missing from the camp at 11:50 a.m.

Durazo-Miranda was sentenced in California to 151 months for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and criminal forfeiture.

He is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 300 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact the United States Marshals Service at 1-520-879-4230.

