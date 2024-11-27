Man ejected from his SUV on Southside dies at scene

A 44-year-old man died after being ejected from his vehicle in a crash Tuesday night.

According to a news release from TPD, the man was driving at high speeds in his 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, northbound in the 5400 block of South Nogales Highway, when he lost control.

His vehicle slid westbound across all lanes of traffic before striking a light pole, the news release said. The driver, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected and died at the scene.

Detectives found evidence of alcohol consumption, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing.