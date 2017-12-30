Man drives into Walgreens and attempts to steal ATM

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating an incident that happened at the Walgreens near Snyder and Sabino Canyon road Thursday night involving a man who attempted to steal an ATM machine.

According to PCSD, security camera footage from a business next door shows how the suspect stole a skid steer from a construction site that was later used to break down the store's door.

The footage showed a motorcycle arriving just after 9:00 p.m. and parked near the equipment at the site.

Less than 10 minutes later the skid steer is being driven off the site.

A spokesperson with PCSD says the Walgreens door was smashed in by a construction loader and the person tried to get away with the ATM.

Deputies are still investigating if the suspect got away with money.

The Walgreens is back open and nobody is in custody at this time.