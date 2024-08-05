Man dies in house fire in Mammoth, north of Oracle

A man is dead after a house fire in the small town of Mammoth, north or Oracle, last week.

On Tuesday, July 30, at just before 1 p.m., the Mammoth Police Department and Mammoth Fire District responded to calls of a residential fire at 727 N. Riverside Drive, according to Mammoth Police.

Upon arrival, fire crews encountered heavy smoke coming from inside the home.

The resident, Steve Madrid, was found inside, without a pulse, according to Mammoth Police. Live-saving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Madrid's wife, Lydia Madrid, was evacuated from the rear exit of the home. She required emergency medical attention and was flown to a hospital in Tucson. Mammoth Police did not have any more information on her status.

