Man dies in hospital after being shot on Tucson's east side

A 24-year-old man is behind bars, charged with second-degree murder and two counts of endangerment, following an altercation on Tucson's east side that led to another man's death.

Tucson Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of North Wilmot Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, according to a news release from TPD.

Upon arrival, they found 21-year-old Alexander Brown with gunshot trauma. Brown was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital with critical injuries. The suspect fled the scene.

Detectives determined that a fight broke out in the parking lot, at which time the suspect retrieved a gun and shot Brown, the news release said.

Police located the suspect, 24-year-old Karl Morgan, and detained him without incident. He was initially arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of endangerment, the news release said.

It was only after Brown died from his injuries on Oct. 19 that detectives amended the charges to second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

