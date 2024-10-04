Man dies in hospital after allegedly jumping from car on Northside

A man who allegedly jumped from a car on Tucson's north side Wednesday has died from his injuries.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, 50-year-old Ricky Lamar Johnson died at Banner University Medical Center Thursday.

Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive man in the roadway in the 2500 block of North Castro Avenue at around 4:30 p.m., the news release said.

Upon arrival, they found Johnson, who was transported to Banner with life-threatening injuries.

Through witness statements and roadway evidence, investigators determined Johnson was the front-seat passenger in a silver Kia, when he jumped from the vehicle while it was still in motion.

The jump caused him to sustain head trauma, the news release said.

The vehicle was later located in an abandoned parking lot. The driver of the Kia, an adult female, was also located and interviewed, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

