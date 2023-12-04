Man dies in collision after crossing into oncoming traffic on Northwest side

A 72-year-old man died after being involved in a head-on collision on Tucson's Northwest side, Nov. 25.

Terry Garmon was driving a Honda SUV east on Ruthrauff Road, toward North La Cholla Blvd, shortly before 11:30 a.m., when he crossed over into westbound traffic and slammed into a Ford F-250, according to a news release from Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The driver and passenger in the truck received non-life-threatening injuries. Garmon was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, the release said.

Neither speed nor impairment appeared to be factors, the news release said. The investigation is ongoing.