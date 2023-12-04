Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Man dies in collision after crossing into oncoming traffic on Northwest side

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 1:01 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 16:51:29-05

A 72-year-old man died after being involved in a head-on collision on Tucson's Northwest side, Nov. 25.

Terry Garmon was driving a Honda SUV east on Ruthrauff Road, toward North La Cholla Blvd, shortly before 11:30 a.m., when he crossed over into westbound traffic and slammed into a Ford F-250, according to a news release from Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The driver and passenger in the truck received non-life-threatening injuries. Garmon was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, the release said.

Neither speed nor impairment appeared to be factors, the news release said. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood