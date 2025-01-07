Man dies from gunshot wounds in Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man died after being shot in Nogales Monday afternoon, according to a media release from Nogales Police Department (NPD).

NPD says officers responded to a call from the 400 block of Calle Sonora a little after 1 p.m. Monday, where they found a 54-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He received life-saving measures on-site, and was taken to Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital for advanced medical care before dying from his injuries, according to the release.

Police say further investigation showed the incident took place nearby, on the 2000 block of Calle Trinidad. NPD says there is no current threat to the community. Both locations are currently under investigation.