Man dies after truck rolls on Tucson's Southside

A man died on Tucson's south side after being ejected from his vehicle during a rollover Thursday night.

Tucson Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision in the 5000 block of South Country Club Road, south of Irvington Road, shortly after 11:30 p.m., according to a news release from TPD.

Upon arrival, they found a 2008 Ford F-150 that had rolled over. The driver, 36-year-old Jorge Altamirano was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined that Altamirano was driving south on Country Club when the vehicle left the road, drove onto the dirt should and rolled. Altamirano was ejected from the truck. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, according to the news release.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges or citations have been issued.