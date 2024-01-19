Watch Now
Man dies after running into road on Southside

Posted at 4:28 PM, Jan 19, 2024
A man is dead on Tucson's south side after running into the road, according to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

According to the release, 35-year-old Willius Ventura ran into the road shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, near the South Palo Verde/East Irvington intersection, where he
hit the side of a passing vehicle, fell down, and was possibly hit by a second vehicle, the news release said.

Life-saving measures were provided at the scene. Ventura was transferred to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

