Man dies in hospital nine days after car crash near Speedway and Craycroft

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A man died in the hospital from injuries received during a car crash on Wednesday, January 10 near Speedway and Craycroft.

The man, 83-year-old Robert Stace, was transported Banner University Hospital following the crash but died nine days later.

Tucson Police officials say the crash involved two cars. Police say both Stace and a woman were seriously injured in one car, and the driver of the second car was not injured.

Stace and the woman were headed eastbound on Speedway in a gray 2009 Toyota Corolla and about to turn onto N. Craycroft Rd. when they were hit by a gray 2004 Ford F-150 that was traveling westbound on Speedway.

Police say neither speed nor impairments appear to be a factor in this crash.

There is no available information about the status of the woman who was in the car with Stace.