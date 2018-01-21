Man dies in hospital nine days after car crash near Speedway and Craycroft

Brandi Walker
5:43 PM, Jan 20, 2018
59 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A man died in the hospital from injuries received during a car crash on Wednesday, January 10 near Speedway and Craycroft.

The man, 83-year-old Robert Stace, was transported Banner University Hospital following the crash but died nine days later.

Tucson Police officials say the crash involved two cars. Police say both Stace and a woman were seriously injured in one car, and the driver of the second car was not injured.

Stace and the woman were headed eastbound on Speedway in a gray 2009 Toyota Corolla and about to turn onto N. Craycroft Rd. when they were hit by a gray 2004 Ford F-150 that was traveling westbound on Speedway.

Police say neither speed nor impairments appear to be a factor in this crash.

There is no available information about the status of the woman who was in the car with Stace.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top