Man dies after being struck by Honda CRV on Tucson's west side

A man is dead after being struck by a car while trying to cross Speedway Boulevard on Tucson's west side.

The man was attempting to cross south to north on Speedway, west of Silverbell, at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when he was hit by a 2012 Honda CRV driving east, according to a news release from Tucson Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda immediately stopped after the collision and cooperated with the investigation. It was determined that he was not impaired at the time, the news release said.

The identity of the man hit by the car has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Mid-block crossing was a major reason for the collision, the news release said.