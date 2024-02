Tucson Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Midtown over the weekend.

Officers responded to a shots fired report in the parking lot at 319 E. Mohave Road, west of north First Avenue, at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 17, according to a news release from Tucson Police.

Upon arrival, officers found 29-year-old Devon French seated in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. French died at the scene, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing.