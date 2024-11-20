Man dies after being hit by car on Speedway Tuesday night

Tucson Police has confirmed a pedestrian died after a vehicle collision on Tuesday night at the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North Craycroft Road.

First responders showed up at the scene just after 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The pedestrian, identified as 54-year-old Robert Alan Harp, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

Investigators determined that Harp was crossing the marked crosswalk against a green traffic signal on Speedway. A westbound Toyota Tundra pickup struck him during the crossing.

The driver, a 61-year-old man, immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation. Officers evaluated the driver and found no signs of impairment.

KGUN 9 will have the investigation into the collision is ongoing.