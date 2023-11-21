Man dies after being hit by car in Midtown

A man died Monday after being struck by a car in Midtown Tucson.

Tucson Police responded to reports of a man hit on East Fort Lowell Road, about a block west of North Stone Avenue, shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to a news release from TPD.

The man was transported to Banner University Medical Center where he passed away from his injuries.

The driver of the car, a 2013 Volkswagen Passat, stopped after the collision and cooperated with authorities. After an evaluation, TPD determined that the driver was not impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time of the incident.

Detectives determined that the driver was traveling westbound and in the curb lane on Fort Lowell Road when he hit the man, who was in the roadway at the time.

Detectives noted that the man was wearing all dark clothing and there were no street lights in the area. Drug paraphernalia was found in the vicinity, however, it is unknown if the man had drugs in his system, the press release said. Detectives do not know if the man was walking in the street or attempting to cross.

The investigation is ongoing.