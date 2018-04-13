Man dies after being dragged, then falling from pickup truck following an altercation

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police are investigating a fatality involving a pickup truck that happened on Sunday, April 8 around 3:45 a.m. near Craycroft and 29th St.

When police got to the scene, the found man laying in the road. He was taken to Banner University Medical Center with severe head injuries.

32-year-old Robert E. Hernandez was pronounced dead in the hospital three days later.

Investigators found that Hernandez had a physical altercation with another man in the driveway of a house in the 5600 block of E. 28th St.

Police say the other man and a woman got into a black Chevy Silverado pickup truck to leave the area. Hernandez continued to try to assault the man while standing near the driver's side door. The pickup started to drive away and Hernandez was holding onto the outside of the truck. He was dragged for a short distance before falling from the truck and hitting his head on the roadway.

The driver of the pickup truck left the scene but was later found by officers.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information call 88-CRIME, you may remain anonymous.

Stay with KGUN9-TV and kgun9.com for more breaking news alerts and updates.