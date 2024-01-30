Man dead from apparent stabbing in Tubac

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was found dead in Tubac, Ariz., due to an apparent stabbing Monday morning, according to a media release from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

SCCSO says deputies found the victim, 28-year-old Adrian Lopez, after a 911 call reported blood at 146 Bridge Road in Tubac on Monday, Jan. 29 just after 8 a.m. Deputies responding to the call found Lopez at the area near the address, deceased from stab or cut wounds, according to the media release.

The release says an additional call was placed anonymously, describing an altercation involving a machete. SCCSO says they are extensively searching the surrounding area and looking for a 'person of interest'.

Members of the public who have additional information are asked to contact Chief Deputy Gerardo Castillo at (520) 761-7869 or at gcastillo@santacruzcountyaz.gov. The investigation is ongoing.