Man dead after reports of shooting on Southeast side, says TPD

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man is dead on Tucson's southeast side after police officers responded to reports of a shooting Monday afternoon, according to Tucson Police Department.

According to TPD, officers received reports of a shooting around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Golf Links Road and South Wilmot Road. TPD officers and Tucson Fire Department personnel responded to the call, where they found the adult man with 'signs of trauma.'

Officers performed life-saving measures, police say, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects are in custody, according to TPD.

