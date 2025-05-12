Man dead after fatal bicycle collision on the Southside

A man is dead after a fatal bicycle collision at an intersection on the Southside, says the Tucson Police Department (TPD).

On May 10, at about 5 p.m., officers and the Tucson Fire Department (TFD) responded to a report of an injury collision involving a bicyclist at an intersection on South Sixth Avenue and Westbound I-10 Frontage Road.

Once officers arrived, they rendered first aid to the bicyclist, 44-year-old Troy Michael Helmick, using their Individual First Aid Kits (IFAK) until TFD arrived.

TFD took Helmick to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Helmick did not survive and was pronounced dead at the hospital. His family was located and notified of his passing.

TPD says roadway and video evidence, as well as witness statements, show that Helmick was riding Southbound on Sixth Avenue near the curb at the Westbound I-10 Frontage Road intersection. Helmick failed to stop at the red light, entered the intersection, and was then struck by a Hyundai Accent that was driving Westbound on Frontage Road.

Those inside the Hyundai Accent were not injured, stayed on scene, and cooperated, according to TPD.

According to TPD, the driver was not impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time of the collision. Adding that any alcohol or drugs in Helmick's system at the time of the collision may be determined through medical records.

TPD says Helmick's failure to stop at the red light was the major contributing factor to the collision.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.