Man dead after crash in Catalina, PCSD says

CATALINA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has announced a man died on Wednesday night after his girlfriend heard a crash and discovered him unresponsive inside his vehicle.

At approximately 9:50 p.m., PCSD deputies responded to a call near 15400 North Lago DelOro.

Deputies found the driver of a vehicle outside of his vehicle, where CPR was being performed.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

When asked about the identity of the driver and the specifics of the crash, PCSD declined to comment. Any updates will be on this web article.