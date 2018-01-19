Man convicted of sexual assault against Uber driver sentenced

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A Tucson man has been sentenced to 5.75 years in DOC with 65 days served and must also register as a sex offender.

Chris Thomas Gomez was convicted of sexual assault against a Tucson Uber driver on Friday, November 17.

In July 2016, Gomez requested an Uber to take him to an apartment complex. According to the Pima County Attorney's Office, Gomez told the driver to take him to a parking lot in the back of the complex.

The women who drove him parked in a space in the back lot where he requested. She reached for her phone to end the trip and Gomez grabbed her wrist, pinned her to the driver's seat and began groping her, according to PCAO.

Officials say Gomez then forced himself on her and committed a sexual assault.

Reports say the victim was able to get away and called 9-1-1.