Man convicted of sex trafficking charges sentenced to 40 years in prison

A man convicted by a federal jury of sex trafficking of a minor by force, fraud or coercion, was sentenced to 40 years in prison last week.

33-year-old Maurice Fitzgerald Alexander, Jr, was also found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor using force, fraud or coercion; one count of transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; and one county of production of child pornography, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office, District of Arizona.

In October of 2021, Tucson Police received a call from Alexander's victim, a 14-year-old girl at the time, who said she had been trafficked for the purposes of sexual exploitation, the news release said.

An investigation revealed that Alexander trafficked the victim through Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Colorado between August 19 and October 4.

Department of Homeland Security special agents and task force officers arrested Alexander in Tucson on Oct. 21 of 2021.

A review of Alexander's phone showed that Alexander also forced the victim to create photos and videos depicting sexually explicit conduct that were later used in advertisements on social media and various other websites used for prostitution, the news release said.