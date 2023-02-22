Man convicted of conspiracy to smuggle migrants for profit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man from Mexico was convicted for transporting migrants for profit, as well as other smuggling-related counts, according to The US Attorney's Office District of Arizona.
The investigation Olegario Lares-De La Rosa, 29, began on April 6, 2022 when Homeland Security Investigations received a tip from an informant.
The informant said their migrant cousins were being held captive for a $16,000 ransom.
Undercover Tucson agents met with Lares-De La Rosa and his co-conspirator Borboa-Ruiz to exchange payment.
The informant's cousins were released from the conspirator's car and the two were then arrested following a high-speed vehicle pursuit of Lares-De La Rosa.
Sentencing for Lares-De La Rosa is scheduled for May 4, 2023, and Borboa-Ruiz's sentencing is scheduled for April 25, 2023.
